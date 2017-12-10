Dishank Arora and Tanvi Dogra robbed on Jiji Maa sets

Star Bharat’s Jiji Maa has turned out to be quite a fruitful venture for the channel. The show has been raking good ratings which call for celebrations on the sets. But, the team is not exactly celebrating.

TellyChakkar has it exclusively that something unethical is happening on the sets of the daily series produced Jay Productions. We have learnt, there have been several instances of robbery happening on the show. It all started from the birthday show’s main protagonist Dishank Arora. The thief didn’t just end there, the larceny continued further. According to the information that we have, someone from the sets stole Dishank’s Mac book on his birthday. Not just that, the burglary didn’t stop here, something of the same happened with the show’s female lead Tanvi Dogra. Tanvi who enacts the role of Falguni, lost her makeup items since few days.

Dishank, the victim confirmed the news with TellyChakkar. “It happened on my birthday which is more ironic. So usually I carry my laptop to the sets to hear songs. That day after shooting when I returned to my room, that was locked, I couldn’t find my laptop,” Dishank revealed. Sadly, the theft happened on his birthday. “Firstly, I thought that someone was playing a prank with me. I waited for the whole day but no one turned up and I couldn’t find my laptop. Eventually I lost it. It was like a birthday bump I received,” he retorted.

He further informed us that he did lodge an FIR about the theft. Dishank shared, “I have lodged an FIR, so let’s see if I can find it. The thief was smart enough he didn’t steal the charger. Anyway I have a feeling that I will get it back.”

Pallavi Pradhan, who plays a major role in the show confirmed the news with us, however asked us to call back later. Tanvi remained unavailable.

Well, this is not just the only news from the set. TellyChakkar has heard that in order to keep their belongings safe, the star cast is now keeping their things locked in their car trunk. Dishank laughed and said, “Yes that’s what we are doing these days. I make sure that I do lock my car boot.”

TellyChakkar hopes that the main culprit is apprehended and everybody gets their belongings back.