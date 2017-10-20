MTV’s Splitsvilla X has been one of the boldest seasons by far. From BDSM tasks to male contestants dressed as sperms, this season has seen it all. TellyChakkar has been way ahead of other portals while reporting about the dating reality show.

Now, TellyChakkar has another EXCLUSIVE update about the show. The coming week will see a big elimination from the show. Divya Agarwal, who was reported to be the winner of this season has been eliminated from the show. Along with Divya, another contestant Akash Choudhary from Delhi has been dumped. If a little birdie is believed, Divya and Akash both couldn’t find a perfect match for each other.

“They are the only two contestants who don’t have a perfect match according to the oracle. This leads to their eviction from the show.” The episode is said to be one of the best from the whole season. “It will be a perfect Diwali dhamaka for the audience.”

But, if you are already sad about the exile, don’t be. TellyChakkar has another scoop from the Colosceum Production.

Akash Choudhary, Rubaru Mr India 2016 who has been at loggerheads with the show’s popular duo Priyank and Divya will be brought back. Akash and Divya both will be brought back as wildcards in the show. “Choudhary has always been vocal about his displeasure with the co-contestants. So the makers had to bring him back. On the other hand Divya is one of the most famous contestants this year,” a source commented. Divya along with Priyank is also the first runner up of the show, while Akash and Hritu are the second runner ups.

This indeed is a master plan well executed by the channel. Now, it will be interesting to see how much affect this will have on the ratings.