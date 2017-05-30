Divya and Malaika’s ‘venomous’ plan against Tanuja in Kasam

High voltage drama can be witnessed in the ongoing episodes of Colors’ Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki (Balaji Telefilms).

In the recent episodes, the viewers have seen Divya (Chetna Kaintura) has taken up a challenge to destroy Bedi family and on the other hand, Malaika (Smriti Khanna) has decided to end Tanuja’s (Kratika Sengar) life.

Rishi (Ssharad Malhotra) has already got to know and has told Tanuja that Divya is the culprit who has been conspiring against the family. Now Divya has 36 hours to prove herself else she will have to move out of the house.

We hear that, with the fear of the truth getting revealed, Divya and Malaika will now put Tanuja’s life in danger.

Our source shared, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, Malaika and Divya will give poison to Tanuja with a motive to end her life so that the truth doesn’t come out.”

Shocking!!! Isn’t it?

How will Tanuja be saved now? It would surely be interesting for the viewers to watch the upcoming episodes.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.