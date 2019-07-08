Divya Drishti: Rakshit’s Father in danger

MUMBAI: The episode of 7th July begins with Mahima going to Ojaswani and her daughters with a sword in her hand. Simran informs Divya and Drishti about Mahima’s destructive behavior. Divya accidentally steps at a mogra bracelet because of which her powers fluctuate. This is when both the sisters realises that they are losing their powers because of dhatura. Both the sisters rush towards Ojaswani’s room. Mahima tried to stab Drishti but Rakshit saves her. Divya locks Mahima in a room using her powers. Simran was about to be hit by Divya’s mother’s car, but a stranger saves her.

A lady offers to take Divya and the stranger to Shergill house. Pishachini uses her powers to make Shikhar hallucinate about Divya and Romi getting intimate through their powers which leaves make Rakshit furious. Pishachini slyly took away the sword from Rakshit after he dropped it accidentally. Drashti informed the family members that Pichashini is playing a mind game. Lavanya unlocks Mahima and she headed towards Drishti. Meanwhile, Simran informed everyone that her Santa saved her, Rakshit went to meet the stranger. The stranger takes the attack on himself as Mahima stabs Drishti. Rakshit calls the stranger his father and meanwhile Mahima comes out of the spell. Ojaswini questions her on her behavior while she also notices Divya and Rakshit’s superpowers.

Pishachini reveals about Divya and Drishti’s powers. She asks Divya and Drishti to get the Kaal Vijay gem to save Rakshit’s father’s life in a span of 2 hours. Mahima apologizes to Drishti. Drishti asks Divya to get the Kaal Vijay Ratn, but she refuses. They take the help of Chiranjeevi who informs them that only Kaal Vijay Ratn can save Rakshit’s father. He also informs the family that a creature from hell has entered their house. Drishti says they need to find the creature to save Rakshit’s father. Divya and Drishti are suspecting Lavanya to be the creature.

In the upcoming episode of Divya Drishti, watch how Divya attacks Drishti. Stay tuned!