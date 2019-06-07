Divyanka and Kamya support Manish Naggdev during his tough time

MUMBAI: Earlier in the day, actor Manish Naggdev opened up on his ugly break-up with fiancé Srishty Rode.



He vented out his emotions by sharing a long post on his Instagram profile. He mentioned how his 4-year relationship was ended on a single call and that he had been used by her to achieve her career goals.



A lot of celebrities have come out in support of Manish and have appreciated him finally breaking his silence on his break-up.Manish’s good friend Kamya Punjabi and his Banoo Main Teri Dulhann co-star Divyanka Tripathi reacted by commenting on his post.Divyanka replied, 'Always by your side Manish. I know you for 13 years now. I know what you are made of! Just let the bygones be bygones and keep moving ahead with your head held high like before. Best times are yet to come. Trust me!'Meanwhile, Kamya responded, 'Yes it is so important to talk, to share... Everyone has limits! Sometimes u bend, sometimes u feel crushed, but one day u reach that point where enuf is enuf! If u luv someone wit all ur heart, their actions are affecting u in negative ways... there has to be line when u say "enough" i m glad u are venting it all out! God bless you my friend!'