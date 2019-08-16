News

Divyanka Tripathi and her younger brother look adorable as they celebrate Rakhi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Aug 2019 08:54 PM

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is one of the most popular and loved television stars, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Aishwarya. The actress, who is an active social media user, shared pictures from the celebrations.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable candid picture wherein she can be seen tying Rakhi to her brother and the two enjoyed their moment. She wrote a lovely note for her brother. Her caption read, "Fly high, fly safe, be grounded but don't get grounded Love you to bits ऐश्वर्य".

Take a look at her post -

On the work front, Divyanka made her debut with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Currently, she is seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is also gearing up for her digital debut, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. 

Tags > Divyanka Tripathi, Rakhi, Aishwarya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Maheshwaris all set for Kuhu and Kunal's...

Maheshwaris all set for Kuhu and Kunal's wedding
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days