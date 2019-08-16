Divyanka Tripathi and her younger brother look adorable as they celebrate Rakhi

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is one of the most popular and loved television stars, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Aishwarya. The actress, who is an active social media user, shared pictures from the celebrations.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable candid picture wherein she can be seen tying Rakhi to her brother and the two enjoyed their moment. She wrote a lovely note for her brother. Her caption read, "Fly high, fly safe, be grounded but don't get grounded Love you to bits ऐश्वर्य".

On the work front, Divyanka made her debut with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Currently, she is seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is also gearing up for her digital debut, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.