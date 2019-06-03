Divyanka Tripathi celebrates Iftaar party with Vivek Dahiya and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein family

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most adorable television personalities. The beautiful actress, who is currently seen as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, joined her co-star Shireen Mirza for an iftaar party at her place.

The actress was accompanied by her hubby Vivek Dahiya. Apart from the duo, other stars of the show including Ali Gony, Krishna Mukherjee, and Aditi Bhatia were also present at Shireen’s house and they all had a great time together. While they were all having fun, Divyanka and Shireen were busy making videos.

The actresses took to social media and shared photos and videos from the occasion. Divyanka opted for an all white traditional attire for the iftaar party, while Shireen chose a pink outfit, and the ladies looked graceful.

Check out the pictures from their iftaar party right here.