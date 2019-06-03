News

Divyanka Tripathi celebrates Iftaar party with Vivek Dahiya and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein family

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jun 2019 03:26 PM

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most adorable television personalities. The beautiful actress, who is currently seen as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, joined her co-star Shireen Mirza for an iftaar party at her place.

The actress was accompanied by her hubby Vivek Dahiya. Apart from the duo, other stars of the show including Ali Gony, Krishna Mukherjee, and Aditi Bhatia were also present at Shireen’s house and they all had a great time together. While they were all having fun, Divyanka and Shireen were busy making videos.    

The actresses took to social media and shared photos and videos from the occasion. Divyanka opted for an all white traditional attire for the iftaar party, while Shireen chose a pink outfit, and the ladies looked graceful.

Check out the pictures from their iftaar party right here.

Tags > Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Vivek Dahiya, Shireen Mirza, Iftaar party, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aalesha
Aalesha
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Naura
Naura
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

past seven days