Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a ‘SHY GIRL’ under that ‘BOLD EXTERIOR’

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's fans are in love with her character of Ishita from her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.



But more than that, most of her friends, acquaintances, and fans know that she is very humble and grounded in real life. In spite of being one of the most popular actresses on television, she does not have a starry attitude. While she looks ethereal in the ethnic outfits she wears, she has lost quite a lot of weight off late and has been surprising everyone with modish style statements.



We love her transformation and the urban wear she flaunts. Meanwhile the beauty says that she is realizing that she may dress up stylishly, pose, and give elaborate interviews, but essentially, she is still a shy girl hidden under a bold exterior.



She posted a picture of her in an half off-shoulder electric blue jumpsuit by StyleInn and made quite a statement on the red carpet.

Way to go, Divyanka!