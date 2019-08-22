Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's physical transformation will give you FITNESS goals

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been entertaining audience with her TV work and fans love her for her acting chops. She has a huge fan following and she is also admired for her style statements. The actress, who is currently playing the lead role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has undergone a shocking transformation.



The actress has been training hard with hubby Vivek Dahiya and she’s looking like a million bucks. Earlier, the actress mostly used to flaunt traditional wear. Now, she sports variety of stylish and trendy outfits with panache. Her physical transformation is quite motivating. Her stylish looks in the following pictures will certainly motivate you to work out and lose the extra kilos and gain a healthy and fit body.



Take a look below: