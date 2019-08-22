News

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's physical transformation will give you FITNESS goals

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Aug 2019 07:38 PM

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been entertaining audience with her TV work and fans love her for her acting chops. She has a huge fan following and she is also admired for her style statements. The actress, who is currently playing the lead role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has undergone a shocking transformation.

The actress has been training hard with hubby Vivek Dahiya and she’s looking like a million bucks. Earlier, the actress mostly used to flaunt traditional wear. Now, she sports variety of stylish and trendy outfits with panache. Her physical transformation is quite motivating. Her stylish looks in the following pictures will certainly motivate you to work out and lose the extra kilos and gain a healthy and fit body. 

Take a look below: 

Tags > Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, TV work, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, shocking transformation, stylish looks, Vivek Dahiya,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Arjun Bijlani visits Wagha Border

In pics: Arjun Bijlani visits Wagha Border
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan

past seven days