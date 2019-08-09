News

Divyanka Tripathi looks dazzling in THIS gold shimmery gown

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Aug 2019 05:28 PM

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is one of the most popular television actresses, is pretty active on social media. She regularly posts something to treat her fans. Her latest picture on her account is a gorgeous one.

Today, the actress, who is currently playing the lead role in the hit television soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, took to Instagram and shared a video of herself. In the video, Divyanka can be seen donning a shiny gold coloured gown along with heels. She can be seen twirling in the gown and is showing off her moves in the same. Her hair is styled perfectly and she looks every bit of a diva in the video. Seeing the video, many of her fans showered the actress with sweet comments. Even her co-star from the show, Abhishek Verma left a sweet comment on the video.

Divyanka, who made her debut with Zee TV’s Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, captioned the video as, “Girls love to…”

Take a look at the video:

past seven days