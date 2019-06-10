News

Divyanka Tripathi reveals why she did not attend Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jun 2019 06:48 PM

MUMBAI: TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor turned a year older on 8th July. She threw a grand party which was attended by who’s who of television world. The TV actors who graced the occasion include Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Anita Hassnandani, Rohit Reddy, Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava, Karan Kundrra, Anusha Dandekar, Krystle D'Souza, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and many others.

But the one person who was missing from the party was Ekta’s close friend, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and her hubby, Vivek Dahiya. Since then there have been reports that all was not well between the duo. However, this is just a rumour and there is no truth in it.

Putting an end to the speculations, Divyanka told SpotboyE.com, “There are no differences between us and things are smooth like before. I skipped the bash because I was busy shooting for her show (Cold Lassi And Chicken Masala) only.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress will be seen in AltBalaji’s web series, Cold Lassi And Chicken Masala, which also star Rajeev Khandelwal.

