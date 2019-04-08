News

Divyanka Tripathi's love for kids!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most celebrated actresses our television industry can boast about.  She became a household name with her character of Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus’ famous drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and her social media followers are a proof of her popularity. 

Having been in the industry for more than 11 years, Divyanka has been lauded for her acting prowess as she has explored genres like drama, romance, horror, and comedy. She continues to amaze us with her hosting skills in singing reality show, The Voice.

The actress was on a break recently and was seen enjoying with kids in her hometown. Take a look below:

