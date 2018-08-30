News

Divyanka Tripathi’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations continue

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2018 04:36 PM

MUMBAI: The country celebrated the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday. It seems like the celebrations haven’t really ceased, especially for popular actress Divyanka Tripathi.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress recently visited her brother to tie him a rakhi. She went to Bangalore where she celebrated the festival with her brother Aishwarya Tripathi.

(Also Read: Did you know? Divyanka Tripathi’s brother is also a FAMOUS actor!)

What was sweet was the way the duo celebrated the festival. Divyanka tied him the rakhi in the simplest way in front of their family temple. It looks so simple and exquisite.

(Also Read: 5 reasons Divyanka Tripathi is the next Tulsi of television)

Have a look.

Rakhi with @aishwaryatripathi380 and @priyanka_sameer_tiwari finally

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

The two look adorable. We wish them good luck!

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raksha Bandhan, Aishwarya Tripathi, Divyanka Tripathi, Tellycahkkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Naira-Kartik turn Radha-Krishna in Yeh Rishta...

Naira-Kartik turn Radha-Krishna in Yeh Rishta...
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days