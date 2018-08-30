Divyanka Tripathi’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations continue

MUMBAI: The country celebrated the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday. It seems like the celebrations haven’t really ceased, especially for popular actress Divyanka Tripathi.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress recently visited her brother to tie him a rakhi. She went to Bangalore where she celebrated the festival with her brother Aishwarya Tripathi.

What was sweet was the way the duo celebrated the festival. Divyanka tied him the rakhi in the simplest way in front of their family temple. It looks so simple and exquisite.

Have a look.

The two look adorable. We wish them good luck!