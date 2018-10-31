Divyanka Tripathi shares the poster of her debut web series

MUMBAI:
Divyanka Tripathi, who is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
, is all set to make her digital debut with Chef
, and fans of the actress can't wait to see her try something new. Although the show is expected to go on air at the end of the year, they is a lot of speculation around it. As per media reports, the series will star Divyanka and Rajeev Khandelwal as chefs, but not much else is known.
Divyanka recently shared a video where she gave some information about the upcoming show. She said that something is cooking and will be declared at 5 PM today. She hinted that the viewers will get to know more about the web series in three parts.
Chef is a mature, emotional love story with a comic element. The series will be written by popular writer Jaya Misra.
Since Divyanka is shooting for Yeh Hai Mohabaatein
, she will be juggling her time between the two series. Viewers are excited to see Divyanka and Rajeev together.
Add new comment