Divyanka Tripathi shares the poster of her debut web series

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Oct 2018 08:04 PM
MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi, who is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is all set to make her digital debut with Chef, and fans of the actress can't wait to see her try something new. Although the show is expected to go on air at the end of the year, they is a lot of speculation around it. As per media reports, the series will star Divyanka and Rajeev Khandelwal as chefs, but not much else is known.

Divyanka recently shared a video where she gave some information about the upcoming show. She said that something is cooking and will be declared at 5 PM today. She hinted that the viewers will get to know more about the web series in three parts.

Chef is a mature, emotional love story with a comic element. The series will be written by popular writer Jaya Misra.

Since Divyanka is shooting for Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, she will be juggling her time between the two series. Viewers are excited to see Divyanka and Rajeev together.

