Divyanka Tripathi shares a throwback photo from Nach Baliye

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been entertaining audience with her TV work and fans love her for her acting chops. She has a huge fan following and she is also admired for her style statements. The actress, who is currently playing the lead role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is an active social media user. She regularly treats her fans by sharing pictures and videos. Going by her latest post, it seems she is missing her Nach Baliye days.



The actress participated on the dance show with hubby Vivek Dahiya in the year 2017 and these two went onto win the show. She took to Instagram to post a throwback picture from the stage of Nach Baliye. Looking at the photo, it can be said that it is from one of their performance in which they are twinning in blue while Vivek holds Divyanka.



Beside the photo, Divyanka wrote, “Just found this Nach #ThrowBack pic. Miss those dancing moments with you Mr Dahiya!”



Take a look below:

