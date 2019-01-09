Divyanka Tripathi's sweet gesture for Mohsin Khan’s sister

: Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular actresses of the television industry. Her family members, her fans and well-wishers all are aware that the actress has a golden heart and she is always happy for others.Recently, she attended Mohsin Khan’s sister Zeba’s wedding and she looked gorgeous. The ace actress has shared a picture along with Mohsin and his sister and wrote a heart-warming message for the bride. “A wedding is every bride's personal fairytale that she cherishes forever For me, weddings are the best fest...as here I see a variety of emotions. Love, hope, new beginnings...#HappyNewBeginning to you Zeba. You were the prettiest bride I've seen. Lots of love, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.”Divyanka became a household name with her character of Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus’ famous drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and her social media followers are a proof of her popularity. The actor was on a break recently and she went to visit her parents in Bhopal.



She also praised Moshin and said that he was a very good host at his sister’s wedding.