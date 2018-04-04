Home > Tv > Tv News
Diya and Ratan to part ways in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya

04 Apr 2018

Mumbai: Sony TV’s popular show, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is set to unfold some major twists.

Well, we hear that the sweet relation between Ratan (Rohit Suchanti) and Diya (Tejaswi Prakash) will take a dramatic turn.

Ratan and Diya had tied the knot under some unavoidable circumstances. They were carrying forward their relationship by being friends with each other. But recently, Ratan had created a drama of being a drug addict so that he can get rid of Diya but his drama didn’t work out.

Now we hear that Diya will confront Ratan on his act of being a drug addict.

After knowing about Ratan’s intention to leave her, the latter will tell the former that she is ready to divorce him.  The entire family too will get to know about the truth of their relationship. 

What do you think about Rohit Suchanti and Tejaswi Prakash?

OMG! Will Diya and Ratan end up separating? The upcoming episodes of the series will unfold the answer to this question.

We tried but could not connect to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

