Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Sameeksha Sud
Sameeksha Sud
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Aalesha
Aalesha

quickie
Amit Tandon

One night stands are new adventure each time: Amit Tandon

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is the most PROMISING newcomer?

Who is the most PROMISING newcomer?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

DJ Chetas 'looking forward' to performing on 'Rising Star'

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2017 06:37 PM

DJ Chetas will be seen bringing in the party mood in the upcoming episode of singing reality show "Rising Star". He says he is looking forward to performing live.

"Rising Star" is aired live on TV and features singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and singers Shankar Mahedevan and Monali Thakur as experts.

In the upcoming party week, all the contestants on the show will be performing live to DJ Chetas' remixes.

"‘Rising Star' has set a benchmark in the television industry with its engaging and entertaining content. While I've performed in front of a live audience in the past, performing alongside the ‘Rising Star' talent will be a different experience altogether," DJ Chetas said in a statement.

"And, with the talent, I will also be getting the response to my remixes in real time; nothing can beat that rush! I'm really looking forward to adding beats to the talent's performances and converting the night into a full-blown entertainment fiesta," he added.

"Rising Star" is aired on Colors.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > DJ Chetas, perform, singing reality show, rising star, Colors,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top