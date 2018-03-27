Home > Tv > Tv News
Doctor to be blamed for Thakur’s wrong treatment in Jagat Janani Maa Sarada

27 Mar 2018 11:00 AM

Kolkata: A lot is going to happen in the coming episodes of the period drama, Jagat Janani Maa Sarada, which airs on Aakash Aath.

According to a source associated with the show, Thakur (Suman Kundu)’s burning sensation of the body will increase considerably.

On being reported about the complication, Dr. Sarkar will prescribe a medicine instead of attending Thakur in person.

Thakur will vomit blood. Some of the followers, especially Baburam, will become angry at Dr. Sarkar and even will blame him for wrong treatment.

Later, Dr. Sarkar will explain that it is because of the accumulation of excessive toxins in his body, he had been suffering from burning sensation and swollen throat. Vomiting thus is a blessing that extricates the toxins.

Also, he will clearly state to Naren (Debanjan Chatterjee) that there is nothing much he could do for Thakur’s betterment at this stage. It’s a matter of counting days before the demise of the divine soul…What will happen now? To know more keep your eyes on the tale or better read TellyChakkar

