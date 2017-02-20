Hot Downloads

News

A dog to create trouble for Chidiya Ghar family!

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2017 02:24 PM

SAB TV’s popular sitcom Chidiya Ghar (Garima Productions) will witness a new entry in their show.

So, gear up to watch a cute little furry dog that would create trouble for Narayan family.

In the upcoming episode, when Narayan family will return from a picnic, they would spot a dog outside the entrance of their house.

To their surprise, the dog wouldn’t allow anyone to enter home. All the family members would try different ways but their efforts will yield no result.

Finally, the Chidiya Ghar family will give up all the hopes and would sleep outside the house the entire night.

Will Narayan family understand the actual reason behind it?

We reached out to Aditi Sajwan but she remained unavailable to comment.  

Checkout the above picture of a dog posing with the actresses of the show.

Tags > Chidiya Ghar, SAB TV, dog, Garima Productions, Aditi Sajwan, Shafaq Naaz, Rajendra Gupta, Paresh Ganatra, Trishikha Tripathi, Sumit Arora,

