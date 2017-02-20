A dog to create trouble for Chidiya Ghar family!

SAB TV’s popular sitcom Chidiya Ghar (Garima Productions) will witness a new entry in their show.

So, gear up to watch a cute little furry dog that would create trouble for Narayan family.

In the upcoming episode, when Narayan family will return from a picnic, they would spot a dog outside the entrance of their house.

To their surprise, the dog wouldn’t allow anyone to enter home. All the family members would try different ways but their efforts will yield no result.

Finally, the Chidiya Ghar family will give up all the hopes and would sleep outside the house the entire night.

Will Narayan family understand the actual reason behind it?

We reached out to Aditi Sajwan but she remained unavailable to comment.

Checkout the above picture of a dog posing with the actresses of the show.