Donal Bisht to replace Jasmin Bhasin in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jun 2019 12:20 PM

MUMBAIMUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive update from the television industry.

We already exclusively reported about Romanch Mehta and Purvi Mundada entering Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji post the leap

(Read herePurvi Mundada to enter Dil Toh Happy Hai JiRomanch Mehta bags Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji).

As per reports, lead Jasmin Bhasin will soon quit the show, as she doesn’t want to play a mother’s character.

Now, the latest update is that actress Donal Bisht, who was last seen in Colors’ Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, will soon enter the show and will play the character of Happy.

We contacted Donal, who refused to comment on the buzz.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

