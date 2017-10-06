Actress Donal Bisht, the female protagonist of forthcoming thriller show "Ek Deewaana Tha", has stopped reading scripts at night due to the fear of the unknown.

"This is the first time I am working in a different TV series such as 'Ek Deewaana Tha'. The creative team has considered all aspects to make this show a wholesome entertaining experience for audiences," Donal said in a statement.

She added: "The script has an interesting mix of suspense, thrill and romance which makes it a unique proposition. Owing to the thrill component, multiple sequences of the show highlight my encounters with a supernatural entity.

"As a kid I used to read scary novels and that instilled a fear of the paranormal in me, reading the script at night shook me to the core, wherein I have made a habit of reading the scripts during daytime now."

The show, which will air on Sony Entertainment Television, also stars Namik Paul and Vikram Singh Chauhan.

(Source: IANS)



