Home > Tv > Tv News
Don't intend to get married anytime soon: Bhumika Gurung

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Dec 2017 01:59 PM

Actress Bhumika Gurung, who will soon be seen getting married in TV show "Nimki Mukhiya", says her real-life wedding will take time.

In the show, Bhumika is seen as Nimki, whose only aim in life is to get married and look beautiful.

(Also Read: Bhumika Gurung aka Nimki Mukhiyaa is head-over-heels in love with boyfriend, Keith)

"I don't intend to get married anytime soon. My real wedding will take time. Right now, my focus is only on the show and my career. For now, my on-screen wedding experience has been the best and has all the magnificence that a real marriage has. No plans for a real wedding anytime soon," Bhumika said in a statement.
 





