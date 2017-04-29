Don't want to work with Aamir on fiction TV: Sanjeeda Sheikh

Actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh became a household name through their onscreen chemistry in popular 2007 show "Kya Dill Mein Hai". However, Sanjeeda says the real life couple has not been offered another fiction show together and even she is not ready to do another daily soap with her husband.

"No, we haven't been offered any fiction show together after ‘Kya Dill Mein Hai', but we have been offered many non-fiction shows," Sanjeeda told IANS.

"I really don't want to work with Aamir in a fiction show (again) as I want to miss my husband. I don't want to work with him for 14 hours a day, then go home tired and not talk to each other as that would happen eventually.

"I rather love going home after a long day at work, to my husband with a fresh mind," added the actress, best known for her roles in shows like "Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa", "Ek Hasina Thi" and "Ishq Ka Rang Safed".

Sanjeeda considers herself "really lucky" to have played varied characters in a short span on TV.

"I have done versatile characters from the beginning of my career. But, TV definitely has changed drastically over the last decade," she said.

Sanjeeda will next be seen as a popular movie actress, named Kamini Mathur, in upcoming TV show "Love Ka Hai Intezaar".

"I believe the character is definitely unique and something which I have never done before. I have a gut feeling that this character, will stay in audiences' minds for the longest time as I am just playing myself on screen," she said.

"I hope to be known as Kamini Mathur for the coming years as this character is extremely close to my heart. Kamini is queen of Bollywood, but at the same time, she has her family values and she is grounded, down to earth.

"Generally, people have a lot of perceptions about movie actors, that they are moody, arrogant, Kamini Mathur breaks the stereotype with her humble and kind behaviour. She is as normal as any other ordinary girl and is in search for true love. Every actor, has a dream role, I would like to admit Kamini Mathur is my dream role and I am so happy to portray this character," she added.

In "Love Ka Hai Intezaar", Sanjeeda has been paired with actor Keith Sequeira.

Talking about their chemistry, Sanjeeda said: "I believe audiences will judge how our chemistry looks on screen. Both Keith and I have tried our best to look compatible together onscreen. This is the first time we are working together, we met during workshops conducted for us before we started shooting.

"Those workshops helped us a lot to crack a very good chemistry on screen."

Sanjeeda says she is happy to work in "Love Ka Hai Intezaar" as it is a finite series.

"I personally love working for finite series as it's important to convey that stories need not be stretched they can get over in a year and still be loved by audiences. ‘Ek Hasina Thi' too was a finite series. After working on that show, I realised I was addicted to finite shows," she said.

"Love Ka Hai Intezaar" will soon be aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)