Double acts this week leave Nach Baliye 8 couples in distress

Double trouble is on its way for Nach Baliye 8 contestants.

The Star Plus reality show by BBC, will see the couples performing two acts this week.

With competition piping up, judges Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri have given one challenge each to all jodis for their performance this week.

Not only are the couples putting double efforts but also bringing innovation and drama in their acts. And all these have taken a toll on the couples as each one them is battling troublesome issues.

Shared a source close to the show, “Every couple is in pain and having a tough time preparing for two acts. Either some are unwell or badly injured, but it’s a terrible scene out here on the sets. From swollen foot to running fever, to painful joints, it seems like the couples are jinxed this week. With pressure rising high and performance fiddling out, the couples are left frustrated and angry.”

Aww...seems like it’s going to be a tough time.

A contestant on account on anonymity shared, “It was any way difficult to prepare one act, managing shoots and rehearsals; we are stressed to arrange two this week. We have no clue how the performance would come out, just keeping our fingers crossed.”

Well jodis, keep calm for we know, you all can do it! All the best!

Currently the competition is between Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Sanam Johar-Abigail Pandey, Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar and Siddharth Jadhav-Trupti.

Let’s see who manages to ace the week and who gets eliminated.

The shoot has been scheduled for tomorrow (5 June).