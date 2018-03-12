Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Double whammy for Ssumier Pasricha!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2018 06:30 PM

Mumbai: The brainchild behind the quintessential gossip queen Pammi Auntie who has been taking the social media by a storm, Ssumier Pasricha is basking in the glory of the awards galore. 

Who would have thought that the actor, who bears an uncanny resemblance to SRK can create a fictional character and get the audiences to love 'Pammi Auntie' with just one pair of pink glasses, a face pack, rollers and his phone. 

With an IP as big as Pammi Aunty, Ssumier became a mandatory sighting at red carpets of prestigious award nights and bagged many awards for his comic timing. 

The actor became the proud recipient of the DIGIXX star awards besides having picked up a few in the last six months which include Person of the Year - Content Award at VDOnxt Awards, Best Internet Sensation Award - Nickelodeon ka Digital Star - Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, Honoured by House of Commons UK for contribution to Indian British society & culture[, Elite Magazine 25 of Delhi's most Influential entrepreneurs, Icon of the year by India Today, Bharat Icon of the Year etc.  

The comedy scene has leveled up in our country and the last few years saw some successful groups of comedians who now enjoy houseful shows worldwide. Brownie points to Ssumier, who is one of the few who has managed to multitask between the fictional character of Pammi Auntie while balancing his acting career. 

Tags > Ssumier Pasricha, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, VDOnxt Awards, Best Internet Sensation Award, Pammi Auntie,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Actors who recently QUIT their shows (Part II)

Krip Suri (Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey)
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days