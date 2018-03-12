Double whammy for Ssumier Pasricha!

Mumbai: The brainchild behind the quintessential gossip queen Pammi Auntie who has been taking the social media by a storm, Ssumier Pasricha is basking in the glory of the awards galore.

Who would have thought that the actor, who bears an uncanny resemblance to SRK can create a fictional character and get the audiences to love 'Pammi Auntie' with just one pair of pink glasses, a face pack, rollers and his phone.

With an IP as big as Pammi Aunty, Ssumier became a mandatory sighting at red carpets of prestigious award nights and bagged many awards for his comic timing.

The actor became the proud recipient of the DIGIXX star awards besides having picked up a few in the last six months which include Person of the Year - Content Award at VDOnxt Awards, Best Internet Sensation Award - Nickelodeon ka Digital Star - Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, Honoured by House of Commons UK for contribution to Indian British society & culture[, Elite Magazine 25 of Delhi's most Influential entrepreneurs, Icon of the year by India Today, Bharat Icon of the Year etc.

The comedy scene has leveled up in our country and the last few years saw some successful groups of comedians who now enjoy houseful shows worldwide. Brownie points to Ssumier, who is one of the few who has managed to multitask between the fictional character of Pammi Auntie while balancing his acting career.