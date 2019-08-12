News

Dr. Ishani suspicious of Dr. Sid in Sanjivani 2

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Aug 2019 03:04 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' all-new show Sanjivani 2 is all set to premiere at 07:30 PM today.

The medical drama revolves around doctors and the troubles they face while fulfilling their duties.

Surbhi Chandna plays the character of a new resident doctor at Sanjivani, who is new to politics at the workplace.

Namit Khanna essays the role of Dr Siddhant, who is a good resident doctor but has his own ways of working.

Dr Sid has has worked from scratch to reach this level in his career. He comes from a poor background and thus has a special place in his heart for the poor.

However, Dr Ishani seems to misunderstand him. She believes that he is maligning the medical profession and is a corrupt doctor.

It will be interesting to see how their relationship develops.

Tags > Dr. Ishani, Dr. Sid, Sanjivani 2, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, track, storyline, TellyChakkar,

