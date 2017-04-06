Hot Downloads

News

Dracula and witches to add fun in Trideviyaan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Apr 2017 04:57 PM

Themed parties are the new trend that people follow to make the celebration grand and unique.

SAB TV’s Trideviyaan (Full House Media) will be seen going on the same lines, as soon they will have an exciting Halloween theme party where the actors will take up a scary avatar.

As per the plot, the family will decide to throw a party on Shaurya’s (Anshul Trivedi) boss' birthday in a bid to impress him.

For the birthday party, Dinanath (Rituraj Singh) will turn into a dracula while the Trideviyaan, Dhanu (Aishwarya Sakhuja), Tanu (Samaira Rao) and Manu (Shalini Sahuta) will become witches.

We buzzed Aishwarya but she remained unavailable to comment.

Are you excited to watch this particular episode?

