Time to smile as we bring an update of the upcoming episodes of Zee Bangla's Jamai Raja!

The drama quotient of the upcoming episodes will climb a notch higher and will ensure the audience remains hooked to their TV screens.

According to a source, in the coming episodes, the goons will follow Priti and when she will try to escape, they will hit her and run away from the spot. Fortunately, Ishaan (Arjun Chakraborty) will be there to save an unconscious Priti but unfortunately, Nilasha (Shreema Bhattacherjee) will watch only the last scene of the incident from a distance and on seeing the duo together, she will misinterpret the situation.

Drama doesn’t end here…

While retuning, a doubtful Nilasha will unknowingly threw herself in front of Rohan’s car. Upon identifying Nilasha, Rohan will admit her to a nearby hospital.

As luck would have it, Ishaan too will admit Priti to the same hospital.

OMG! What will happen now? Well, to know that keep your eyes on the tale or better read TellyChakkar.com.