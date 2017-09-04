Time to smile as we bring an update of the upcoming episodes of Aakash Aath’s Jagat Janani Maa Sarada!

According to a reliable source, in the coming episodes of the daily, it will be seen that Girish will recall the motherly figure he saw when he was bedridden with a serious illness.

The mother, as Girish believes, had offered him sweetmeat to help him recover and get his life back. sharing this incident with his wife, he will tell her, he has been deprived of motherly affection since childhood and that, he will be able to cherish the love of a mother once he finds the lady who fed her.

Any guesses who that mother is?

Well, it’s none other than Sarada Maa (Arpita Mondol).

On the other hand, Sarada will learn about Girish's tender side and her motherly instincts will urge her to meet this boy some day.

Next, it will be seen that Girish will meet Thakur (Suman Kundu) after much dilemma and will be amazed to discover this person in a whole new way. Thakur will say that Girish shall continue with theatre as theatre is a medium of mass education.

So, will Girish continue theatre? And will Sarada and Girish meet eventually? If they meet, what will be their reactions?

