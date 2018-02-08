Home > Tv > Tv News
Drama galore in Aakash Aath's Briddhasram

08 Feb 2018 05:35 PM

Kolkata: Here we bring an update of the upcoming episodes of Aakash Aath's Briddhasram. The coming episodes of the series have a lot of emotional drama in store for the audience.

Avid viewers of the show would know that Jashoda (Lily Chakraborty) has still not returned and Sammyo (Emon Aditya) had to be hospitalized and he is currently in ICU. Now read on to know what will happen next in the track-

A source associated with the show informs us that in the coming episode, both Aakash (Rajib Bose) and Mimi (Anindita Raychaudhury) will realize their mistake. They will realize that they are responsible for whatever happened with Sammyo.

On the other hand, police officer Gaur will inform that a lady similar to Jashoda has been traced at Nishchintapur. Now, the question is will Aakash rush to Nishchintapur to bring his mother back? Or will he decide to meet her once Sammyo is cured. Only time will tell.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.

