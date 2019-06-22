Drama intensifies with Antara’s return in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

MUMBAI: Akshat and Guddan's love life is currently facing havoc with the shocking return of Akshat's ex-wife Antara.

In the Zee TV serial, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Akshat and Guddan's engagement ceremony comes to an end when Antara returns alive.

While everyone stands stumbled seeing Antara, Antara picks the engagement ring which fell down and confronts Akshat's love.

A big shock to everyone, Antara who died earlier has suddenly come up just before the engagement ceremony of Akshat and Guddan.

Antara gets emotional and breaks down seeing Akshat with another woman and questions Akshat's love.

The drama intensifies when angry Guddan questions Antara's existence until now when everyone believed her to be dead.

It will be interesting to see if Guddan leaves Akshat's life or fights back for her love. Let’s see how Akshat reacts to Antara's questions.