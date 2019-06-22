News

Drama intensifies with Antara’s return in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jun 2019 09:45 AM

MUMBAI: Akshat and Guddan's love life is currently facing havoc with the shocking return of Akshat's ex-wife Antara.

In the Zee TV serial, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Akshat and Guddan's engagement ceremony comes to an end when Antara returns alive.

While everyone stands stumbled seeing Antara, Antara picks the engagement ring which fell down and confronts Akshat's love.

A big shock to everyone, Antara who died earlier has suddenly come up just before the engagement ceremony of Akshat and Guddan.

Antara gets emotional and breaks down seeing Akshat with another woman and questions Akshat's love.

The drama intensifies when angry Guddan questions Antara's existence until now when everyone believed her to be dead.

It will be interesting to see if Guddan leaves Akshat's life or fights back for her love. Let’s see how Akshat reacts to Antara's questions.

Tags > Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Zee TV serial, Akshat, Guddan, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Spoiler, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Spoiler Alert, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Update, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Prachi Thakker
Prachi Thakker
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani

past seven days