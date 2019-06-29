Drashti Dhami and BFF Sanaya Irani set major friendship goals!

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami are two popular actresses in telly town. They are not just colleagues but also close friends and share a great camaraderie. The BFFs set major friendship goals for their fans.

The girls often hang out together and share pictures on social media and fans love them for their great bonding. And yesterday, the rains gave way to a perfect day and a better weekend to the duo. Drashti took to social media and shared an adorable picture.

She captioned the picture as, “Afternoon like these !!!! And many many more !!!! Starting from lunch going to lonavala and settling to malad hot water pool !!!!! Does matter Where we are and where we go... jab mil baithenge 4 yaar rose." Well, the fourth friend is the super cute one. Take a look at the picture right here.