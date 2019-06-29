News

Drashti Dhami and BFF Sanaya Irani set major friendship goals!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jun 2019 06:59 PM

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami are two popular actresses in telly town. They are not just colleagues but also close friends and share a great camaraderie. The BFFs set major friendship goals for their fans.

The girls often hang out together and share pictures on social media and fans love them for their great bonding. And yesterday, the rains gave way to a perfect day and a better weekend to the duo. Drashti took to social media and shared an adorable picture.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

She captioned the picture as, “Afternoon like these !!!! And many many more !!!! Starting from lunch going to lonavala and settling to malad hot water pool !!!!! Does matter Where we are and where we go... jab mil baithenge 4 yaar rose." Well, the fourth friend is the super cute one. Take a look at the picture right here.

Tags > Sanaya Irani, Drashti Dhami, BFF, TellyChakkar, friendship goals,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni

Launch of Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Naura
Naura
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia

past seven days