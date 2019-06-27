Drashti Dhami loves spending time with them!

MUMBAI: The popular actress Drashti Dhami was last seen in the role of Nandini in the soap, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. The actress has come a long way from her Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi days and now she has a perfect fashion sense. She has an impeccable style and can slay any outfit with ease.



In Silsila, she rocked the sensuous look with sexy blouses and designer saris and western attires.



Drashti has enchanted the audience with her curly locks, shining face, and an attractive personality. Her bubbly personality and a cheerful smile can brighten up anyone’s day in less than a moment.



The actress is very much active on social media. She keeps on sharing what’s happening in her life and her fans love her for the same. Newly, she took to social media and shared a picture from her trip with friends. In the picture, she can be seen having a great time with her pals and enjoying the time of her life.



Take a look below: