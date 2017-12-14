Dream of a wedding like ‘Anushka-Virat’? Check out Sabyasachi’s inspirational panache!

Which actress had a promising debut on TV?
Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma and cricketer, Virat Kohli’s wedding saga was like a dream! The close-knit ceremony was so romantic and cute that it made all the industry folks and mango people believe in love once again...
Styled by Sabyasachi, Anuhska looked surreal and her beauty was mesmerizing to another level. She looked fabulous not only in her wedding outfit but also in each of her ceremonies. And one such wear she looked adorable in was her mehendi outfit which was vivid and uniquely colourful.
And if your ‘Save The Date’ is just around the corner, what could be ideal than becoming a Sabyasachi bride by adding your own twist!
So all the to-be-brides and grooms looking for a similar look as that of Anushka and Virat, here is Sabyasachi’s post which can help you draw some inspiration:
For her mehendi, Anushka @anushkasharma wanted a boho look full of bright colours. Hot pink was her favourite. We created a graphic lehenga in fuchsia pink and Indian orange. It was hand-printed by the famed Calcutta block printers and hand-embroidered with gota and marori. Artists from The Sabyasachi Art Foundation rendered a beautiful sixties pop print and it was silk screen printed, hand woven Indian silk. Anushka accessorised herself with earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection, a stunning pair of jhumkas crafted in 22k gold with Iranian turquoise, tourmalines, uncut diamonds and Japanese cultured pearls. Custom juttis in hand woven brocade and zardosi completed the look. Virat @virat.kohli opted for a signature khadi kurta churidaar with our classic fuchsia pink textured silk Nehru jacket detailed with the Sabyasachi House blazer buttons. A custom tan leather jutti with a zardosi crest was created for the ensemble. #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi
With this, we are sure that all the band baja and baaratis have already started prepping up for a picture perfect wedding!
