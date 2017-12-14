Dream of a wedding like ‘Anushka-Virat’? Check out Sabyasachi’s inspirational panache!

Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma and cricketer, Virat Kohli’s wedding saga was like a dream! The close-knit ceremony was so romantic and cute that it made all the industry folks and mango people believe in love once again...

Styled by Sabyasachi, Anuhska looked surreal and her beauty was mesmerizing to another level. She looked fabulous not only in her wedding outfit but also in each of her ceremonies. And one such wear she looked adorable in was her mehendi outfit which was vivid and uniquely colourful.

And if your ‘Save The Date’ is just around the corner, what could be ideal than becoming a Sabyasachi bride by adding your own twist!

So all the to-be-brides and grooms looking for a similar look as that of Anushka and Virat, here is Sabyasachi’s post which can help you draw some inspiration:

With this, we are sure that all the band baja and baaratis have already started prepping up for a picture perfect wedding!