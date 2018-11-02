News

Eijaz Khan fainted seeing HER!

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
02 Nov 2018 06:02 PM

MUMBAI: Renowned television actor and model Eijaz Khan is back to woo the audiences with his charm. Eijaz became a household name with his spectacular music videos back in the 90s, and he is back with yet another music video. We can’t stop gawking at his stills from the shoot. Eijaz flaunts his perfectly toned body, raising the temperature several degrees higher.

The music video has been shot in Leh, Ladakh. Before romancing with co-actor and singer Bhumi Trivedi, he fainted. Surprised? Read on.

Sharing an incident that occurred while shooting, Eijaz said, ‘The temperature in Leh was -4 degrees. Not many people know that in Leh, it takes at least two days for one to acclimatize, because the oxygen level is quite low there, restricting physical activities including walking and working out. But considering our schedule, we were supposed to start the shoot the next morning. There was a shot where I was supposed to stand with my arms wide open and Bhumi was to run towards me, but the climatic conditions made me go blank at that point and I sort of fainted. We resumed the shoot after a couple of hours. It was a lot of fun shooting for the song as such a terrain is one of a kind and it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.’

‘The music video is directed by one of my great friends, Aziz. I feel privileged to work with my friends, and the team has done a fabulous job with the song. You can take in writing that this music video will be a mega hit.’

Eijaz, you have us super excited about the song!
Tags > Eijaz Khan, Bhumi Trivedi, Leh, Ladakh, The music video, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

  • Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa[field_new_fun_zone_image][field_image_wall][field_guess_who_image][field_ogle_image][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_lol_image][field_game_image_field]
    Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma...
  • Laal Ishq[field_new_fun_zone_image][field_image_wall][field_guess_who_image][field_ogle_image][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_lol_image][field_game_image_field]
    Swaragini couple Helly...
  • Telly Updates[field_new_fun_zone_image][field_image_wall][field_guess_who_image][field_ogle_image][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_lol_image][field_game_image_field]
    Ankit Siwach suffering...
  • Synopsis Day 45[field_new_fun_zone_image][field_image_wall][field_guess_who_image][field_ogle_image][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_lol_image][field_game_image_field]
    Synopsis Day 47: The...
  • Smriti Tarun Khanna[field_new_fun_zone_image][field_image_wall][field_guess_who_image][field_ogle_image][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_lol_image][field_game_image_field]
    Smriti Tarun Khanna roped...
  • Goenka [field_new_fun_zone_image][field_image_wall][field_guess_who_image][field_ogle_image][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_lol_image][field_game_image_field]
    Samarth’s NEW GAME PLAN...
choice winner

Slideshow

Celebrities dress their best for the Halloween...

more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra

poll

Which show of Gul Khan is your favourite?

Ishqbaaaz, Nazar, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Hina Khan will out do Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2?

Hian Khan and Urvashi Dholakia
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days