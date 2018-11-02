Eijaz Khan fainted seeing HER!

MUMBAI: Renowned television actor and model Eijaz Khan is back to woo the audiences with his charm. Eijaz became a household name with his spectacular music videos back in the 90s, and he is back with yet another music video. We can’t stop gawking at his stills from the shoot. Eijaz flaunts his perfectly toned body, raising the temperature several degrees higher.

The music video has been shot in Leh, Ladakh. Before romancing with co-actor and singer Bhumi Trivedi, he fainted. Surprised? Read on.

Sharing an incident that occurred while shooting, Eijaz said, ‘The temperature in Leh was -4 degrees. Not many people know that in Leh, it takes at least two days for one to acclimatize, because the oxygen level is quite low there, restricting physical activities including walking and working out. But considering our schedule, we were supposed to start the shoot the next morning. There was a shot where I was supposed to stand with my arms wide open and Bhumi was to run towards me, but the climatic conditions made me go blank at that point and I sort of fainted. We resumed the shoot after a couple of hours. It was a lot of fun shooting for the song as such a terrain is one of a kind and it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.’

‘The music video is directed by one of my great friends, Aziz. I feel privileged to work with my friends, and the team has done a fabulous job with the song. You can take in writing that this music video will be a mega hit.’

Eijaz, you have us super excited about the song!