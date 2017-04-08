Eisha feels fortunate to play different roles in Ek Tha Raja...

Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (ETRETR) lead actress Eisha Singh considers herself lucky for being a part of the show.

Eisha, who rose to fame with Ishq Ka Rang Safed, got opportunity to play not one, two but three different types of roles in the soap.

After playing Rani and Naina, the actress is currently seen portraying the role of bold Rani, which is totally different from her previous avatars.

In a chat with Tellychakkar.com, Eisha shared, “I feel fortunate to be a part of ETRETR. I am glad that I got the opportunity to play such different characters in it. All my three avatars have been varied and I enjoyed playing them all.”

When asked, how she manages to play different characters every time with same conviction, she replied, “Well, it comes naturally to me but my current role of Rani is very much similar to me in real life. I forget about my previous roles and start with a new beginning. I feel like I am part of a new show. The best part of playing different avatars, is that you get to dress up differently.”

All the best, Eisha!