Eisha Singh wants Ishq Subhan Allah’s Ami Vora to design her wedding lehenga

Mumbai: Impressed by the show’s costume designer Ami Vora’s designs, the actress wishes to wear a lehenga similar to the one she sported for her on-screen wedding in Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah.

Putting the spotlight on the issue of Triple Talaaq, Zee TV’s latest fiction show, Ishq Subhan Allah introduces viewers to the world of Zara and Kabeer – a liberal, modern woman and a staunch traditional hard-liner brought together by destiny by way of a niqaah.

With Zara raising a pertinent question about women having an equal say in ending a marriage in the eventuality of a divorce, audiences are glued to the clash of Zaara-Kabeer’s ideologies that has resulted in sparks flying between the leads right from the first episode.

While the entire cast donned beautiful traditional attires for Kabeer and Zara’s niqaah sequence, lead actress Eisha Singh was absolutely thrilled with the ornate work, the jewel embellishments, rich fabrics that have gone into the gorgeous bridal lehenga that she sported.

The beautiful maroon lehenga won Eisha’s heart instantly and the actor, in a heart to heart chat with designer Ami Vora, expressed the desire to have Ami design her wedding lehenga whenever she decides to tie the knot.

What do you think of Eisha Singh?

Talking about this Eisha said, “Ami has designed an extremely rich lehenga with very fine delicate work, which adds to the beauty of the entire niqaah sequence. I am completely smitten by the patch-work and heavy embroidery on the lehenga. She’s so talented and the intricate work matches my taste perfectly. In fact, if I can, I would really like Ami to design a similar lehenga for me whenever I decide to get married. Ami is able to gauge what will look good on people by observing their inherent sense of style, personality type and lifestyle. I am positive that I can rely on her to make my fairy-tale wedding dreams come true!”

With Eisha completely floored by Ami’s designs, we can’t wait to watch her dazzle the small screen in all her wedding finery!