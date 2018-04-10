Home > Tv > Tv News
Ek Boond Ishq actor Vishwajeet Pradhan turns Producer

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2018 12:37 PM

Mumbai: Actor Vishwajeet Pradhan who is a well known Bollywood and television actor is now co- producing reality television shows focusing on beauty and fashion along with his wife and fashion designer, Sonalika Pradhan.

"The population interest towards fashion is increasing with each passing day. Every other person wants to be the part of glamour world. Our show will bring the best modeling concepts which will extract the best models from the population. Also, we are looking forward to bring the best and unique fashion goals with our reality show," said Vishwajeet who is known for television shows like 'Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?' and 'Ek Boond Ishq'.

Sonalika Pradhan, who is co-producing the show with her husband adds, "We did projects on international  television channels, Miss Multiverse Australia, a TV reality show and also we tied up with them for outfits for their finale. We are their official fashion partner. We are coming with something similar on Indian Television channels."

Adding  details Vishwajeet said, "We are still working and will reveal more details about auditions, from when and which channel our show will air. It's too early to talk."

