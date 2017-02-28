Ek Masher Golpo to feature Prafulla Roy's Aabar Batas Boy

Good news for those who love to watch shows which are adopted from literature!

Readers, the next story to be featured in Aakash Aath's Ek Masher Golpo is Aabar Batas Boy, penned down by eminent writer, Prafulla Roy.

It’s the story of a woman who shares a cordial relationship with her in-laws even after her divorce from her husband.

Actress Sudipta Banerjee has been roped in to play the central character in this series.

About the show, Sudipta said, “It’s a hard-hitting story of women empowerment. I am glad to have bagged a challenging role in it.”

Other actors to play key role here include Achin Maitra, Shakuntala Barua, Anindya Chakrabarty, Swagata Basu, Kaushik Banerjee and Mahua Bhattacharya to name a few.

Directed by Debidas Bhattacharya, it will begin from 1st March, airing every Monday to Saturday at 7 pm.

