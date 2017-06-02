‘Ek tarfa pyaar’ for Pooja and Mayank in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela

It’s a heartbreak moment for Pooja (Sheen Dass) and Mayank (Tushar Khanna) in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela (Rajshri Productions).

Ardent viewers of the show would know that Naren (Akshay Mhatre) is in a search to find out if God really exists, and if yes, then how can one feel his presence. On the other hand, Pooja’s mami Kusum is angry with her, and will question her relationship with Naren.

Soon the drama will spice up as Guruji and Rahul will land up at Dehradun to create more troubles in Pooja and Naren’s life. They both will succeed in influencing Pooja’s mama and mami.

On the other hand, Mayank, who is hypnotized by Guruji, will go on to propose Pooja. However, Pooja will reject his proposal since she will realize her love for Naren.

Pooja will not express her feelings to Naren, thinking that he considers her only a good friend, and protector. Mayank will now try all means to win Pooja’s heart.

