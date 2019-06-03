Ekta Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande ecstatic as Pavitra Rishta completes 10 years

MUMBAI: Pavitra Rishta is a 2009 soap produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Its initial concept is an adaptation from south Indian Tamil serial Thirumathi Selvam. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput played lead roles in it. The popular show completed 10 years recently. Both Ekta and Ankita expressed their happiness on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ekta wrote how she went through the struggles before the iconic show led to the resurrection. She shared a video and captioned it as, “2008 from being on the top 25 slots I was out of the top 50 slots... with no work n channels refusing to meet me saying ‘ I was too senior to say no to’ along came terumati selvum [email protected] show that @zeetv gave us a chance to remake and our’ Pavitra Rishta with television started again ...."

Ankita, who made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, shared a picture of her character on Instagram and wrote, "No words to express #10yearsofpavitrarishta."

The co-stars of the show Ankita and Sushant where in a relationship but broke up after a few years. Ankita is currently dating Vicky Jain, a businessman.