Ekta Kapoor asks fans if they want Dil Hi Toh Hai season 3

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is one of the most successful producers of television, and she is known as the queen of television. She is one of the few people who is not only ruling the television medium but also has marked her presence in the world of movies and the digital space.

The ace producer has given many successful serials and web series in recent times. Her most recent web series Bekaboo was a huge success in the digital world. One of Ekta’s most successful and loved shows was Dil Hi Toh Hai, which was first telecast on Sony Television. It then went on to stream on ALTBalaji.

Both the seasons were a huge success, and now, Ekta shared a video of the serial and asked her fans whether she should bring Dil Ho Toh Hai back.

Check the post here.