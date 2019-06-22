News

Ekta Kapoor asks fans if they want Dil Hi Toh Hai season 3

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jun 2019 07:35 PM

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is one of the most successful producers of television, and she is known as the queen of television. She is one of the few people who is not only ruling the television medium but also has marked her presence in the world of movies and the digital space.

The ace producer has given many successful serials and web series in recent times. Her most recent web series Bekaboo was a huge success in the digital world. One of Ekta’s most successful and loved shows was Dil Hi Toh Hai, which was first telecast on Sony Television. It then went on to stream on ALTBalaji.

Both the seasons were a huge success, and now, Ekta shared a video of the serial and asked her fans whether she should bring Dil Ho Toh Hai back.

Check the post here.

Tags > Ekta Kapoor, Dil Hi Toh Hai season 3, TV show, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Nishant & Gia become Shahrukh & Anushka...

Nishant & Gia become Shahrukh & Anushka in Penang -Malaysia
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Aalesha
Aalesha
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani

past seven days