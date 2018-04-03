Ekta Kapoor to bring the iconic ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ on TV

Mumbai: TV queen Ekta Kapoor is definitely on a roll these days!

There has been a time when Ekta ruled the TV screens with her ‘K’ series and it seems the head honcho of Balaji Telefilms is set to bring that old golden phase back on small screen.

Along with Naagin being slated on Colors, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s spin-off and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 on Star Plus, Ekta is also working on her next big project.

Has blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham been your favourite film? Then double up your excitement as Ekta Kapoor is planning to make a TV version of the iconic movie.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starred a blockbuster cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan in main leads.

TellyChakkar already cannot hold the anticipation and thinking who would fit into the roles of these iconic characters in a TV serial.

According to our sources, Ekta is in talks with Sony Entertainment Television to launch the show.

We dropped a text to Ekta but she did not revert till the time of filing the story.

