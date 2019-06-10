Ekta Kapoor celebrates her birthday; Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandes steal the limelight at the party

MUMBAI: Producer-director Ekta Kapoor turned a year older on 8th July. She threw a grand party which was attended by who’s who of television world.

Her family including Shobha Kapoor, Jeetendra, and Tusshar Kapoor were present at the occasion. TV celebrities who graced the party were Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Anita Hassnandani, Rohit Reddy, Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava, Karan Kundrra, Anusha Dandekar, Krystle D'Souza, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and many others.

Birthday girl Ekta wore a one shoulder black dress. She looked pretty and happy as she cut her birthday cake in the presence of her near and dear ones.

Erica and Parth, who are currently seen in Ekta's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, reached together at the party and walked hand in hand. Erica wore a blue dress, while Parth opted for casual. Karan Patel was accompanied by his wife Ankita Bhargava. He wore a black t-shirt paired with denim while Ankita was clad in a white-pink dress. Karishma Tanna rocked the party in a maroon dress, Karan Singh Grover opted for a black outfit; Anita Hassanandani wore a black jumpsuit, while her husband Rohit looked handsome in casuals. Krystle D'Souza, Karan Kundrra, Anushka, Vishal Singh, Shabir Ahluwalia and wife Kanchi Kaul also added glamour to the party with their fashionable looks.

Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Manish Malhotra, Chunky Panday, and others were also spotted at the party.

Check out the pictures below: