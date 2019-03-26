Ekta Kapoor reveals the first look of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat Season 3

MUMBAI: The first season of Ekta Kapoor’s Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, which started off in the year 2017, was so loved by the audience that the makers are now back with its third season.

Yes, ALT Balaji is bringing back the Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer much-loved web series.

According to reports, the third season will start streaming from 2nd April 2019.

In addition to Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, Hitesh Tejwani and Karishma Tanna are playing the lead roles. Actors Sandeep Baswana and Vatsal Seth are also an integral part of this project.

Yesterday, Ekta Kapoor herself took to her social media handle and shared the first look of the third season of the show. Alongside the poster, she wrote, “The heated ‘takrar’ between Karan & Tipsy is about to begin. Find out what happens when their love turns sour! #KarrleTuBhiMohabbat season 3 streaming 2nd April on @altbalaji. #FirstLook for all the fans.”

Take a look at her post below: