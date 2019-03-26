News

Ekta Kapoor reveals the first look of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat Season 3

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2019 05:43 PM

MUMBAI: The first season of Ekta Kapoor’s Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, which started off in the year 2017, was so loved by the audience that the makers are now back with its third season.

Yes, ALT Balaji is bringing back the Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer much-loved web series.

According to reports, the third season will start streaming from 2nd April 2019.

In addition to Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, Hitesh Tejwani and Karishma Tanna are playing the lead roles. Actors Sandeep Baswana and Vatsal Seth are also an integral part of this project.

Yesterday, Ekta Kapoor herself took to her social media handle and shared the first look of the third season of the show. Alongside the poster, she wrote, “The heated ‘takrar’ between Karan & Tipsy is about to begin. Find out what happens when their love turns sour! #KarrleTuBhiMohabbat season 3 streaming 2nd April on @altbalaji. #FirstLook for all the fans.”

Take a look at her post below:

Tags > Ekta Kapoor, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar, Karan Khanna, Dr. Tripura Sundari Nagarajan, ALT Balaji, TellyChakkar, Sandeep Baswana, Vatsal Seth, #KarrleTuBhiMohabbat season 3, @altbalaji,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kalank actors grace the sets of Super Dancer 3

Kalank actors grace the sets of Super Dancer 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode

poll

Who carries the drape better?

Jennifer Winget/ Hina Khan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days