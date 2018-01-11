Ekta Kapoor's niece faces nepotism attack

Young actress Anchal Sharma, who is making her big acting debut with the upcoming digital series "Haq Se" by Ekta Kapoor, faced questions on nepotism from the media.



During the trailer launch of the show "Haq Se" here on Wednesday, she was asked whether getting an opportunity in an ALTBalaji production was an easy ride for her since she is Ekta's niece. Though the question made her look very uncomfortable, Ekta tried to give an explanation.



Anchal answered: "See, Ekta always encouraged new talents, so I just cannot walk in to her office and say that I want to act. I had to go through a process of audition. Of course, she is an inspiration for me but, I auditioned for several other projects of ALTBalaji but I was not accepted. So I think it is an honour for me that she believed in me to play this character."



Giving an explanation on how she is a big supporter of talent, Ekta said: "First time I saw her audition that came from director Imtiaz Ali for 'Laila Majnu' (an upcoming film). Since she did not look like the character, I said no to her and then I mentioned to Imtiaz that she is my niece. Later Rhea (Kapoor) showed me Anchal's audition for 'Veere Di Wedding' and said that she is 'outstanding'. However, this time she fits the part so I cast her in the show."



The evening was graced by director Ken Ghosh, actor Rajeev Khandelwal, Rukhsar, Simon Singh and Pavail Gulati, among others. The show "Haq Se" will soon be streaming on ALTBalaji app and the website.

(Source: IANS)