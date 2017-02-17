Ekta Kaul to QUIT Star Plus' Mere Angne Mein

Ekta Kaul, the talented actress who rose to limelight with Rab Se Sohna Ishq has been doing really well for herself in the industry!!

As the protagonist Riya of Star Plus' Mere Angne Mein (Sphereorigins), she has lived the character to the 'T'.

Now news coming in is that Ekta will soon be quitting the daily.

A credible source tells us, "Ekta has already put in her papers and she will wind up her shoot in the last week of February. Ekta has opted out of the project for personal reasons."

We hear that the makers might end up killing the character of Riya at the time when she will deliver her kid.

This news comes after senior actress Ananya Khare opted out of the show recently. The latest update on this is that Ananya's last day on the show will be sometime next week.

When contacted, Ekta Kaul confirmed the news to Tellychakkar.com saying, "Yes, I am quitting the show owing to good personal reasons."

We buzzed Producer Sunjoy Wadhwa and channel spokesperson, but they did not revert.

We also hear that Ekta was to quit in January, but the channel and production house apparently extended her tenure in order to accommodate for the absence of Ananya Khare too.

