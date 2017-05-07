Entertainment is beyond tension between two countries: Sara Khan

Talented beauty Sara Khan, who is currently seen in Star Plus’ popular daily Jaana Na Dil Se Door (Beyond Dreams), is on cloud nine these days!

And why not? After all, her hard work has paid of in the form of the very prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award that she has recently been awarded.

Sharing her happiness with Tellychakkar.com, Sara told us, “It’s an honor to receive such a prestigious award and I am really thrilled about it. I I feel more responsible after winning it. Every time when you step ahead, you need to focus on achieving more; select good work and keep on entertaining people.”

“It’s the continuity of work that I have been doing here, as well as across the border, which has made me win this award. No matter how big or small, but every project you do has its own valuable contribution,” she added.

Sara has recently acted in a Pakistani series, for which she had to shoot in the neighbouring country. Amidst all the tension between the two, Sara had a smooth experience working there.

Talking about artists getting banned in both countries, Sara commented, “I am an Indian and I am a Muslim. I think that the main problem between the two countries is the religion. Both the nations have their complications with each other owing to that. There were no such obligations on me about working there. Even the Pakistani actors are not banned forever; definitely all will be fine, since everybody knows that how much love the Indians have showered on Fawad Khan and other artists from Pakistan.”

“Entertainment is beyond these tensions and issues, and I have never faced any complications in Pakistan. In fact, I received a warm welcome there, and the local people have high regards for Indians. When they got to know that I am from India, they said that they want to come to visit our country but unfortunately the political condition doesn't support it. It’s just the politics and the media that hype things to another level. People out there have grown up watching Bollywood movies and Indian soaps,” she added.

We also asked Sara to share her views about the ongoing Sonu Nigam’s controversy regarding the Azaan. She said, “I don’t believe that he has said Azaan bugs him, his concerns were the loud speakers. He is literate and has been in this industry for more than a decade. So I believe he said it generally. According to me, he is a singer and even his job is related to the speakers, through which people listen to him, so he shouldn’t have spoken against the mike.”

Also there have been a lot of buzz in the media about Sara dating her Pakistani co-star Noor Hassan. When we asked Sara about it, she maintained that Noor is just her best friend.

Keep up the good work, Sara.