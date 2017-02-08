Entries: Meet the ‘Kids’ of Thapki...

Colors’ popular show Thapki Pyar Ki (SOL and Shoonya Square) will see a new flavour with the entry of kids post the leap.

As we know, Thapki (Jigyasa Singh) will give birth to twin daughters, but one of the kids will be with Thapki while the other will be raised by Bihaan (Manish Goplani). Also, Shraddha (Monica Khanna) will have a son and Aditi (Sheena Bajaj) will have a daughter.

Now making their way into the show will be three cute kids with loads of acting experience.

Child actor Atharva Phadnis, who played the role of Daboo in Sony TV’s Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, will play Shraddha’s son, Veer.

Nitanshi Goel, who was last seen in Life OK’s Nagarjun – Ek Yoddha as Anshuman’s sister Chutki, will play Thapki’s daughter, Bani.

Lavneet Rajput (been part of many TV shows from the age of two, like Pavitra Rishta, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Rang Rasiya to name a few) will play the role of Tina, who will be with Bihaan.

As per sources, “Post the separation, Bihaan will be shown to be a silent loner, a complete contrast to what he has been before. On the other hand, Thapki will be a successful journalist. The daughter raised by Bihaan will be very supportive of him, but will have a fear complex, created by Shankar. The daughter of Thapki will be gutsy, and will have qualities of both Thapki and Bihaan.”

We buzzed the actors, but did not get through to them.

Are you all ready to see the kids in action? Drop in your comments here.